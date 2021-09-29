Rear Admiral Sayyari congratulates World Maritime Day

In separate messages, Rear Admiral Sayyari congratulated the arrival of World Maritime Day to the Chief Executive of Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL), CEO of National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC) and Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development and CEO of Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO).

The text of his message is read as follows,

World Maritime Day is a great opportunity to celebrate and appreciate the unsparing efforts of all indefatigable heroes of sea and seafaring who, relying upon the assistance of the God Almighty, move towards oceans and seas without fear for prospering maritime transport industry of the country.

I seize this opportunity to express my heartfelt congratulations to all seafarers and sailors of the country on the occasion of World Maritime Day and wish success for them all.

MA/5316471