Jan 11, 2022

US root cause of insecurity in region: Gen. Shekarchi

TEHRAN, Jan. 11 (MNA) – The spokesman for the Iranian Armed Forces Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi said on Tuesday the United States is the root cause of insecurity and instability in the region, adding Washington created the ISIL.

Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi made the remarks in a ceremony attended by artists to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Lt. General Qassem Soleimani on Tuesday in Tehran. 

"The martyrdom of Lt. General Soleimani has put the enemy into isolation and also in many problems in the region, and they [Amercian] are leaving the resistant countries, and the soldiers of the Resistance Front have become more united and vigilant than before."

He blamed the United States for insecurity and instability in the region and said, "The United States created ISIL in the region to dominate over the Islamic countries, but it was Martyr Soleimani who was able to defeat ISIL and foiled the United States' plot by uniting different countries, and this led to the martyrdom of the great thinker."

The military spokesman further urged the artists to continue the path of resistance that Martyr Soleimani laid. 

