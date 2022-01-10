Pakistani publisher releases book on martyr Gen. Soleimani

Pakistani-based “Saad” Publications has recently published a book entitled “School Soldier" by Seyyed Hassan Reza Naghavi, a Pakistani Urdu-language writer, which has been translated by Seyyed Abdul Hussein Ra'is al-Sadat. This book is the result of seventy interviews and a number of unpublished reports about Iran’s anti-terror commander Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani that has been translated into four languages: English, Arabic and Persian.

Two books entitled "Velayat-e Faqih (Jurisprudent) and “Nights of Radio” have been previously published by Seyyed Hassan Reza Naghavi in the Urdu language in Pakistan and the book entitled "School Soldier" has recently been published by “Fiction House” Publications.

Most of his lectures are based on the books by Shahid Morteza Motahhari, Shahid Beheshti, Imam Khomeini (RA) and Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, a total of which have been published in the Urdu language.

To learn more about the details, Mehr news agency (MNA) has conducted an interview with him which comes as follows.

At the beginning of his interview, Naghavi said, “I knew that by publishing this magnificent work, I would be attacked and criticized by Takfiris and some Pakistani organizations but I did this.”

In response to a question about his knowledge about Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, he said, “I was the host of a state radio station in Islamabad in 2011 when the war broke out in Syria on the same year and had just entered the university. One night, the director of the radio told me that you know what the situation is in Syria’s Aleppo? I said no. I was told that there was a war between Shiites and Sunnis and that Iran was killing Sunnis. It was agreed to do research about this issue and tell them what was going on in Aleppo. At that time, I was also the deputy head of Imamia Students Organization of Pakistan, and I asked the head of the organization what was going on in Aleppo, and I was told that a group called “ISIL” has attacked “Aleppo” in Syria and Bashar al-Assad President of Syria has asked Iran for help to get out of this critical situation and Iran has dispatched “Qassem Soleimani”, who is the commander of IRGC Quds Force Commander to help Syria, and it was there that I first heard his name and explained that the issue of the killing of Sunnis by Iran was not real."

He continued, “After a while, ISIL entered Iraq and attacked the shrine of Hazrat Zainab (PBUH). There were nationwide demonstrations in Pakistan and I realized that ISIL terrorists were the same terrorists in Syria and then, I heard the name of Qassem Soleimani more thanks to his leading role in defending holy places and fighting against terrorism and then I was more interested in knowing more about the personality of Martyr Qassem Soleimani. At the time before his martyrdom, several books had been published about Qassem Soleimani which were memoirs of his about the holy war and defense, and I read them meticulously.

Another point that impressed me a lot was that after the defeat of ISIL, Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani received the “Zolfaghar” badge from Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and this was the first time that he received this badge from the Leader after the Islamic Revolution of Iran."

Regarding his decision to write a book entitled “School Soldier”, he said, “Before the martyrdom of Qassem Soleimani, I knew about him as much as I told you, but after his martyrdom, when I saw the magnificent funeral of Martyr Qassem Soleimani and how much the Leader of the Islamic Revolution shed tears over his body, I was very impressed.”

After martyrdom and a magnificent funeral marked for Martyr Qassem Soleimani, I went to research and learn more about him. Rare Christians hold memorial services for Muslims, but after the martyrdom of Gen. Soleimani, gorgeous memorial ceremonies were held at churches both in Syria and Lebanon for paying tribute to Iran’s anti-terror commander Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani. The reason for all this respect is that Iran helps all Muslims, not just the Shiites, but also Muslims across the world."

In fact, all stages of Martyr Gen. Soleimani's life from his birth to his martyrdom has precisely been described in the book. However, the second edition of the book will be published next year. In addition, some books have been published about Martyr Gen. Qassem Soleimani that their sources have not been mentioned but in this book, names of seventy commanders, who has a very close relationship with Gen. Soleimani in Lebanon, Iraq, Palestine and Iran and participated in wars along with Martyr Gen. Soleimani, have been mentioned.

In the end, Seyyed Hassan Reza Naghavi said that the book has been published in four living languages including “Urdu, Persian, English and Arabic.” The original book is written in Urdu. Persian translation of the book was published by Saad Publications in Pakistan. Arabic and English translations of this book will be published in Lebanon and India respectively.

