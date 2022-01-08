Iran has broken grandeur of US in intl. arena

Turning to the march of millions of people on the occasion of second martyrdom anniversary of anti-terror commanders, martyrs Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, he said that massive rally for commemoration of anti-terror commanders showed the fictitious grandeur of Americans to people of the world.

He then pointed to the trend of expulsion of American troops from Iraq and criticized that not only these foreign forces were not exited from Iraq, but also they were invigorated.

He considered the presence of Americans in Iraq as military advisers and military trainers as a ‘sheer lie’.

Iraq’s political and economic stability can be regained only with the expulsion of American forces from Iraq, he underlined.

On Jan. 03, 2020, US terrorist forces assassinated former Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, at Baghdad International Airport at the behest of former US President Donald Trump.

Following the missile attack of IRGC on US base in Ain al-Assad on Wednesday Jan. 08, 2020, expulsion of US forces from Iraq started.

