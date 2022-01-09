Iranians turned Gen. Soleimani’s martyrdom into opportunity

Addressing people from Qom to mark the anniversary of January 9, 1978, popular uprising of locals in the central Iranian city of Qom against the West-backed dynasty of Pahlavi, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said that the 1978 Qom uprising led to a chain movement that resulted in the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

Such historical events that deliver high messages to the generations to come should be kept alive and be discussed, the Leader noted, adding that such events shouldn't be consigned into oblivion and this uprising is among those events.

This item is being updated...

MNA/