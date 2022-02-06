  1. Politics
Gharibabadi:

3rd joint cmte. on Soleimani case to be held in Iraq

TEHRAN, Feb. 06 (MNA) – Secretary of Iranian Judiciary's Human Rights Council announced that the third meeting of joint research Committee on the assassination of Gen. Soleimani and his companions will be held in Iraq on Feb. 7.

Kazem Gharibabadi Secretary of Iran’s Judiciary Human Rights Council and Deputy Judiciary Chief for International Affairs said on Sunday that the third meeting of Iran-Iraq joint investigation committee will last two days.

The first and second meetings of Iran-Iraq joint investigation committee to investigate the assassination cases of the anti-terror commanders former Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. Gen. Soleimani and Iraq PMU commander Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis were held held in Iran, he added.

In previous meetings of this Committee, high-level judicial delegations of the two countries reviewed the assassination case of martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani and his companions including the latest results of investigations in the two countries, role of American convicts in all-new levels and consequently, the necessary information were exchanged between the two sides.

Iran’s top general Qassem Soleimani and Iraq’s Second-in-Command of Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, were assassinated by US terrorist forces at Iraq International Airport on Jan. 03, 2020 at the behest of former US President Donald Trump.

