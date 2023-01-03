Soleimani's dream of US expulsion from region to come true

Addressing Parliament's open session on Tuesday, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf spoke about some unique features of martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Resolving people's problems and thwarting enemies' conspiracies without any hesitation were one of the most outstanding characteristics of General Soleimani.

He added that Soleimani's main effort and focus was on solving problems and ensuring the safety of the people, saying that martyr Soleimani used all his intellectual, military, and diplomatic capacities to realize the goals of the Islamic Revolution.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ghalibaf said that General Soleimani also breathed new life into Resistance Front.

Today, Resistance is a strong barrier against the malice of Americans and the crimes of the Zionist regime, he said.

He also expressed hope that Haj Qassem 's dream of liberating holy Al-Quds and cutting off Americans' hands from the region will soon come true.

The US terrorist forces assassinated Lt. General Qassem Soleimani, who was among the key figures in the fight against terrorism in Syria and Iraq in the past several years, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s pro-government Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) in an airstrike ordered by former US President Donald Trump at Baghdad’s international airport on January 3, 2020.

