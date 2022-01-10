A Taliban delegation headed by Taliban acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met and held talks with Iranian officials and discussed political, economic and border issues during over the past two days. They also exchanged views on transit issues as well as Afghan refugees in Iran.

In response to the question "Why did Iran officially receive Taliban delegation in Tehran?", it should be noted that

Tehran always stresses that the current relations do not mean that Iran has recognized the Taliban as the only rulying governing body in Afghanistan. Instead the Taliban visit to Tehran was an attempt by Iran to bring together different Afghan groups to achieve an inclusive government in the country.



Also, Iran is one of Afghanistan's main neighbors, and naturally, therefore, any developments in either country will affect the other.

Moreover, although Tehran has not yet recognized the Taliban, it does not mean the Taliban as the ruling force in the Afghan government does not have the responsibility to maintain the stability and security of Afghan borders and preserve the interests of the neighbors.

Furthermore, Iran has always emphasized “standing alongside the people of Afghanistan” and under the current circumstances, it thinks it has a duty to help the deprived people of Afghanistan to reduce their suffering.

KI/JB/translated from Nournews