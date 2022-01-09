Good agreement possible if West shows goodwill, determination

He made the remarks on the phone talk with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Saturday.

In response to the Indian foreign minister's question about the latest situation in the fight against the Coronavirus in Iran, Amir Abdollahian referred to the good trend of the nationwide vaccination in the Islamic Republic.

The Iranian foreign minister positively assessed the fight against Covid-19 in Iran, saying, "We have been able to properly contain the virus, and so far 89% of people have been vaccinated and are receiving a third dose of vaccine”.

Amir Abdollahian also pointed to the situation in Afghanistan, stressing the need to form an inclusive government in the country. He also referred to India's humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, announcing measures and cooperation by the Islamic Republic of Iran to transfer this aid in the form of wheat, medicine and the Covid-19 vaccine to the country.

On the talks over lifting the sanctions in Vienna, the Iranian foreign minister stressed that the discussions are going in the right direction.

Amir Abdollahian also said, "We have the necessary will to reach a good agreement in good faith, and if the Western side also has this goodwill and determination, we can reach a good agreement”.

The Indian foreign minister also referred to the fight against Covid in his country. He said, “The number of cases in India is rising, but due to the good speed of vaccination, we can stop the process".

He expressed pleasure with the forthcoming visit of Iran’s top diplomat to India and called it a very good opportunity to develop bilateral cooperation.

Jaishankar also referred to his country's assistance to Afghanistan, saying India's policy on Afghanistan is the same as in the past.

ZZ/MFA