Iranian source rejects interim agreement in Vienna as false

A source close to the negotiating team told Tasnim News Agency that the news released by Al-Rai Al-Youm newspaper that a two-year interim agreement had been reached in Vienna is completely false and fabricated.

Al-Rai Al-Youm newspaper claimed in a special news item that the agreement in Vienna has actually been completed and the obstacles that existed in the course of the negotiations during the previous rounds have been removed.

While officials at the Vienna talks have not yet released details of the talks, Al-Rai Al-Youm claimed that the parties have reached a two-year interim agreement.

Iran and the P4+1 group of countries resumed talks in Vienna on Monday after the parties took a three-day break for the New Year. The eighth round of the Vienna talks began on December 27 with a focus on the removal of all US sanctions. The US is not allowed to directly attend the talks due to its pullout in 2018 from the landmark deal with Iran.

During the previous round of the talks, the first under Iran’s new President Ebrahim Raeisi, Iran presented new proposals at the negotiating table to help the talks move forward and later criticized the European signatories of the JCPOA for failing to follow suit and remaining passive.

Iranian top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani said that Iran, P4+1 countries are resolving the outstanding issues and the talks aimed at removing the US sanctions are advancing and moving forward.

