Iran FM meets representatives of religious monitories

TEHRAN, Jan. 08 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister met and held talks with leaders of monotheistic religions as well as the religious monitories in the Iranian Parliament on Saturday.

During the meeting which was held in the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian hailed the coexistence of monotheistic religions in Iran and the inclusive culture in this country.

Referring to the laws and regulations in the Islamic Republic of Iran in supporting the dignity and rights of the followers of divine religions, he stressed the great capacity of religious minorities in Iran and abroad. He called on the religious representatives to assist the diplomatic apparatus to defend the interests of the Iranian nation.