Israeli attacks on Lebanon kill at least 12, injure dozens

Lebanon’s official National News Agency (NNA) reported on Friday that air strikes on the Bekaa Valley in the east of the country killed at least six people and left more than 25 wounded, who were “distributed across the region’s hospitals”, according to NNA.

NNA later updated the preliminary death toll to “more than 10” with at least 30 wounded from the attack on a building in the town of Riyaq, located in the Bekaa governorate.

Israel’s army claimed it hit “Hezbollah command centres” in the Baalbek area of Bekaa, while a Hezbollah source told news agency AFP that a military leader from the Resistance group was among the dead.

Earlier on Friday, Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health said at least two people were killed in an Israeli attack on the Ein el-Hilweh camp, the country’s largest Palestinian refugee camp, which is located on the outskirts of the southern city of Sidon.

NNA also reported that an “Israeli drone” had targeted the Hittin neighbourhood of the camp.

MNA