Jan 8, 2022, 10:00 PM

Turkmenistan emphasizes broadening ties with Iran

TEHRAN, Jan. 08 (MNA) – In his meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Tehran on Saturday, Vice President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdymukhamedov stressed the significance of enhancing and broadening bilateral ties with Iran.

During the meeting, Turkmen Vice President said that the two countries have high potentials and capacities for boosting cooperation in transportation, technical-engineering services and energy.

The two sides exchanged their views regarding the joint cooperation in economic, trade, energy, transportation and transit fields.

Considering the imminent visit of President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov to the Islamic Republic of Iran, the two sides exchanged their views with regards to the documents which are scheduled to be signed and sealed between the two countries.

Regional issues, including the current situation in Afghanistan, were among the other topics of discussion between Iranian foreign minister and Vice President of Turkmenistan, in which, the two sides emphasized the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

During the meeting, Vice President of Turkmenistan stressed the importance of bilateral relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran and role of Joint Economic Commission in the development of relations between the two countries.

Considering many historical and cultural commonalities between the two countries, the two sides stressed the importance of developing economic and cultural relations between the two countries and considered cooperation between provinces of the two countries “important”.

Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Muradov also expounded on the bilateral cooperation, projects and joint programs envisioned between the two countries.

