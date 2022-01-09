Bagheri Kani meets new UK, German top negotiators in Vienna

As the new round of Vienna talks on the removal of US sanctions continues in the Austrian capital, the new British and German top negotiators at the talks held meetings with Iranian top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani in Coburg Hotel on Saturday evening.

The change of representative of Germany is due to the taking office of the new government in the country and the change of the representative of the UK is due to the retirement of the previous British negotiator Robert Macaire.

Meanwhile, Bagheri Kani held another meeting with Deputy EU Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora and the heads of three European delegations on Saturday.

The delegations of Iran and the 4+1 group, participating in the Vienna talks, also formed a working group to discuss ways to remove sanctions against Tehran on Saturday afternoon.

Iran and the P4+1 group of countries resumed talks in Vienna on Monday after the parties took a three-day break for the New Year. The eighth round of the Vienna talks began on December 27 with a focus on the removal of all US sanctions. The US is not allowed to directly attend the talks due to its pullout in 2018 from the landmark deal with Iran.

During the previous round of the talks, the first under Iran’s new President Ebrahim Raeisi, Iran presented new proposals at the negotiating table to help the talks move forward and later criticized the European signatories of the JCPOA for failing to follow suit and remaining passive.

MP/FNA14001019000017