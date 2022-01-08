Payman Maadi among 2022 Sundance Film Festival jury members

The Sundance Institute announced the jury members of this year’s Sundance Film Festival, taking place in hybrid format from January 20 to 30.

Comprising six juries awarding prizes for artistic and cinematic achievement, the jurors include Marielle Heller (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”), Andrew Haigh (“Looking”), Payman Maadi (“A Separation”) and more.

Chelsea Barnard, a producer on “C’mon C’mon” and “Booksmart,” serves alongside Heller and Maadi on the jury for US dramatic competition. US documentary competition jurors include Garrett Bradley (“Time”), Peter Nicks (“The Force”) and veteran documentary cinematographer Joan Churchill.

Payman Maadi is one of the most important Iranian American actors, screenwriters, and directors working today. He is best known for starring in the Academy Award-winning film A Separation and About Elly by director Asghar Farhadi. For his role in A Separation, Maadi won the Silver Bear for Best Actor at the Berlin Film Festival. His recent film credits include Night Shift, 6 Underground, 13 Hours, Camp X-Ray and Just 6.5, and his recent TV credits include HBO’s The Night Of and Westworld.

This year, due to rising COVID-19 cases, Sundance will take place online at festival.sundance.org and in person at seven Satellite Screens venues across the US during the festival’s second weekend. Awards for feature-length and short films will be announced on Jan. 29.

ZZ/5394479