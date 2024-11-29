  1. World
Terrorists claim capturing Khan Tuman in Syria

TEHRAN, Nov. 29 (MNA) – Terrorists claimed that they captured the critical town of Khan Tuman on the outskirts of Aleppo, local sources reported on Friday.

Elnashra, quoting sources affiliated with the Syrian opposition, reported that terrorists had taken control of Khan Tuman and Zitan towns on the southern outskirts of Aleppo.

On the other hand, the terrorists have claimed to have captured a scientific research center in the west of Aleppo.

This claim comes as Sputnik announced that the Syrian army has started a heavy counteroffensive on the outskirts of Aleppo and Idlib towards the areas that the terrorists have taken control of in the last two days.

Over 400 Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists were killed in Syria's Aleppo and Idlib in the past day, Captain 1st rank Oleg Ignasyuk, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said earlier on Friday.

