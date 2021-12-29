'Immigrant' to go on screen at Philippine film festival

Directed and written by Marzieh Mandegari 'Immigrant' is scheduled to be screened at the 8th Bakunawa Young Cinema international film festival in the Philippines in its 5th international presence.

"Immigrant" is also slated to take part in the "After Life" Festival in South Africa.

Mandegari's short film has already been screened at the 19th Armenian "One Shot" Film Festival, Italian Cinemagia, and the 38th Tehran Short Film Festival.

"Immigrant" is the first Mandegari's experience of directing a minimalist film with a surreal atmosphere, which has been produced with a humanitarian approach and in order to promote peace and friendship. The film is produced through the Sequence-plan technique.

Bakunawa Cinema of the Young is a genre film festival. It is an annual film camp and series of film workshops for young filmmakers that culminates into a film festival - mostly of genre films (horror, sci-fi, fantasy, folk, noir, folk, etc). The films that the film camp participants produce are the ones that compete for the top prize.

Because of the pandemic, the festival has temporarily migrated to mostly online screenings but will maintain a handful of live events following health protocols.

