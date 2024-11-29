Tehran-Baghdad relations ‘unparalleled, privileged’ in region

He made the remarks in his meeting with the Undersecretary of Iraq's Foreign Ministry for Bilateral Relations Mohammad Hussein Bahr Aloolum in Baghdad, emphasizing that the two neighboring states have established very amicable relations with each other in all fields.

During the meeting the two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations between Iran and Iraq, stressing the importance of implementing the provisions of the agreements and memorandum of understanding signed between the two countries, especially those reached during the recent visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Baghdad.

The Iranian and Iraqi officials condemned the heinous crimes committed by the criminal Zionist regime in the region and welcomed the ceasefire in Lebanon, calling it a victory for the Lebanese people and the Hezbollah Resistance Movement.

Iranian deputy foreign minister, for his part, described the relations between Iran and Iraq as a unique example in the region and stated that continuous visits and consultations of high-ranking officials of the two countries and several cooperation documents signed between the two countries at various levels indicate the depth of friendly relations between Tehran and Baghdad.

The first foreign trip of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Iraq is a sign of the strategic depth of the relations between the two countries, Jalalzadeh stressed.

The undersecretary of Iraq’s Foreign Ministry for Bilateral Relations termed the relations between Tehran and Baghdad ‘exemplary’ in the region and called for further promotion and strengthening of relations between the two neighboring countries.

This meeting comes within the framework of joint efforts to strengthen the partnership between Iraq and Iran and intensify cooperation in political, economic, and consular areas.

