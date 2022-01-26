Iranian film ‘Just 6.5’ nominated for French Cesar Awards

The movies competing in the Festival's category of Best Foreign Film are Compartment No. 6, Drive My Car, First Cow, The Worst Person In The World, La Loi De Teheran (Just 6.5), Parallel Mothers and The Father, Deadline reported.

‘6.5 per meter’ Samad (Payman Maadi) is the story of a narcotic detective who is in pursuit of a shadow drug kingpin Naser Khakzad (Navid Mohammadzadeh). One day a raid leads to capturing a low level dealer who leads to a bigger fish, who is somehow connected to the notorious druglord...

The movie was well-received by critics at the 76th Venice Film Festival, and won multiple awards, including the Crystal Simorgh for Audience Choice of Best Film, at the 2019 Fajr Film Festival.

Nominations were unveiled online on Wednesday morning (Jan. 26), a month before the ceremony which is scheduled to take place as in-person event on Feb. 25 — although organizers suggested that they are considering changing the format due to the pandemic. This year’s Cesar race is particularly crowded and nominations were difficult to predict due to the large number of movies whose releases were postponed from 2020 to 2021, Variety reported.

As previously announced, French director and screenwriter Daniele Thompson will preside over the ceremony.

The César Awards is the national film award of France. It is delivered in the Nuit des César ceremony and was first awarded in 1976. The nominations are selected by the members of twelve categories of filmmaking professionals and supported by the French Ministry of Culture.

