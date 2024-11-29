  1. Culture
Nov 29, 2024, 2:03 PM

Mehr Media Group inks MoU with Qatar News Agency

TEHRAN, Nov. 29 (MNA) – CEOs of Tehran-based Mehr Media Group and Qatar News Agency (QNA) signed a memorandum of understanding on Friday.

Mohammad Mahdi Rahmati, CEO of Mehr Media Group (which consists of Mehr News Agency and English-language daily Tehran Times) met and held talks with the CEO of Qatar News Agency Ahmed bin Said Jabor Al Rumaihi in Dohad on Friday.

During the meeting, Rahmati and Al Rumaihi signed an MoU between the two media outlets.

Based on the MoU, the two sides emphasized the need to develop cooperation in the field of exchanging news and reports.

The Mehr Media Group's CEO and his accompanying delegation also toured the Headquarters of Qatar News Agency.

