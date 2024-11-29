EU not enjoy independent political personality: senior cleric

Speaking during this week's Friday Prayers in Tehran, the Hujjat al-Islam underlined that the Navy Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran has showcased the authority of the country and the Armed Forces in regional and extra-regional waters.

The Navy Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran is one of the pillars of the country’s defense power, he emphasized.

The Friday prayers leader then pointed to the 10th of Azar (Nov. 30) which marks Parliament Day in Iran and stated that Martyr Modarres was a learned man who defended the rights of the nation.

He (Modarres) considered defending the rights of the Iranian nation as defending the teachings of Islam and termed the implementation of law as superior to the survival and durability of the government.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Hujjat al-Islam Mohammad Hassan Abu Torabi Fard referred to the relations between Iran and Europe and added the relationship between Iran and Europe has experienced many ups and downs since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

Today, the European Union does not enjoy an independent political personality, he stated, noting that Europeans' interests have been victimized by the US's excessive demands.

He censured Europe's unconventional and hostile move in issuing the anti-Iranian statement regarding the trio islands of Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa and stated that these irrational actions were met with Iran's rational action.

One cannot negotiate with a powerful Iran through the language of threat, he said.

The West can facilitate dialogue and reach an agreement with mutual respect and Iran has always been ready for honest and scientific dialogue, he stressed.

He congratulated the Lebanese people on their victory and pointed out that the Islamic Republic of Iran has been and will stand by the Lebanese people.

Reaching an agreement with Hezbollah means a complete defeat for the criminal Zionist regime and today, the power of Hezbollah and the Resistance Front have brought the Zionist enemy to its knees, the Friday prayers leader emphasized.

