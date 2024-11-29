Syrian army eliminates hundreds of terrorists

"Our armed forces have inflicted heavy losses on the attacking units. Hundreds of terrorists have been either killed or wounded. Dozens of their armored and combat vehicles have been destroyed, 17 drones have been shot down," it said in a statement posted on the Syrian defense ministry’s Facebook account, TASS reported.

"Our army continues reinforcing its positions with manpower and weapons to prevent possible breakthroughs by terrorists and repel their attacks. Our forces have regained control over several sections where [the enemy] made breakthroughs in recent hours and they will continue combat operations until they are rebuffed," the command said.

The Syrian army command reported on November 28 that units of the Jabhat al-Nusra extremist group had staged a large-scale attack on Syria’s northern governorates the day prior. The terrorists attempted to seize a number of neighborhoods and military facilities and attacked the positions of government forces.

Later, the Al Mayadeen television channel said that the Syrian army had launched a counteroffensive on the militants’ positions after they seized 20 settlements to the north and west of the city of Aleppo.

