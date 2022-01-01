  1. Culture
'Ganj Dareh' shines at Italian film festival

TEHRAN, Jan. 01 (MNA) – Iranian documentary 'Ganj Dareh' by Keyvan Tabatabaei-Samimi, has managed to win an award at Rome Film Festival in Italy.

Directed and produced by Keyvan Tabatabaei-Samimi, the semi-feature document 'Ganj Dareh' won the first prize at the Rome Film Festival in Italy.

So far, the documentary has participated in several international archaeological events in Turkey, Spain, and the United States.

'Ganj Dareh' was once an Iron Age settlement in western Iran and it is also one of the cradles of agriculture and livestock domestication in West Asia.

The documentary depicts the most important archaeological discoveries in the country, jointly conducted by Iranian, Danish teams of cultural heritage experts.

In 2019, Iranian and Danish archaeologists and cultural heritage experts discovered new traces of the Iron Age occupation in a prehistorical cave during a follow-up archaeology season carried out based on an agreement previously signed between the Razi University of Kermanshah and the University of Copenhagen.

    Latest News