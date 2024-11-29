Palestine still most important human cause: Iran FM spox.

In a post on his X account on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, Baghaei wrote, "#Palestine, the most universal human cause, remains the most outstanding crisis of our humanity and symbolizes unrealized rights & unfulfilled promises."

"On International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, we hail their epic #resistance & resilience as they continue to endure extreme pain and suffering under long time brutal occupation & apartheid exacerbated by incessant genocidal attacks during the past 14 months. The 'colonial erasure' project is now violating Palestinians' basic right to life in the most brutal way."

"The world is legally and morally obliged to stand in solidarity, both in words and in action, with the Palestinian people in their just struggle for inalienable right of self-determination and to live in peace and dignity."

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

