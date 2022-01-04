  1. Culture
Jan 4, 2022, 11:00 PM

"Dandelion Season" wins Yellow Rose Award at Jaipur FilmFest.

"Dandelion Season" wins Yellow Rose Award at Jaipur FilmFest.

TEHRAN, Jan. 04 (MNA) – “Dandelion Season” by Iranian filmmaker Maryam Pirband won the Yellow Rose Award from Jaipur International Film Festival in India.

The 14th edition of the Jaipur International Film Festival will be held from January 7 to 11 in Jaipur, the capital of India’s Rajasthan state.

Dandelion Season” by Iranian filmmaker Maryam Pirband won the Yellow Rose Award at this film festival.

“Dandelion Season”, which is Pirband’s debut feature film, is about an Iranian family that lives in Los Angeles. To solve some problems, each member of the family must find solutions for their own personal issues.

Iranian actors Gohar Kheirandish, Hamid Razi, Reza Musavi, and Nima Jafari along with American actors Rudy Youngblood, Sayed Badreya, Daniel Baldwin, and Oscar Torre are starring in the movie.

Afshin Ahmadi from Iran and Stefano Milla from the US have collaborated on the project as cinematographers. 

RHM/5392101

News Code 182550
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/182550/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 11 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News