"Dandelion Season" wins Yellow Rose Award at Jaipur FilmFest.

The 14th edition of the Jaipur International Film Festival will be held from January 7 to 11 in Jaipur, the capital of India’s Rajasthan state.

Dandelion Season” by Iranian filmmaker Maryam Pirband won the Yellow Rose Award at this film festival.

“Dandelion Season”, which is Pirband’s debut feature film, is about an Iranian family that lives in Los Angeles. To solve some problems, each member of the family must find solutions for their own personal issues.

Iranian actors Gohar Kheirandish, Hamid Razi, Reza Musavi, and Nima Jafari along with American actors Rudy Youngblood, Sayed Badreya, Daniel Baldwin, and Oscar Torre are starring in the movie.

Afshin Ahmadi from Iran and Stefano Milla from the US have collaborated on the project as cinematographers.

