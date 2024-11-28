Syria forces repelling terrorist attack on Aleppo, Idleb

“The terrorist organization “Jabhat al-Nusra” positioned in Aleppo and Idleb countryside carried out, Wednesday morning 27/11/2024, a huge and large-scale terrorist attack, with large numbers of terrorists and using medium and heavy weapons, targeting safe villages, towns and military sites in those areas”, General Command of Army and Armed Forces said in a statement Thursday, according to SANA.

Our armed forces have confronted the terrorist attack that is still ongoing till with various weapons and in cooperation with friendly forces, leaving heavy losses in equipment and causalities among terrorists, according to the statement.

MNA/