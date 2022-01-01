  1. Culture
'Morad' wins at Vesuvius International Film Festival in Italy

TEHRAN, Jan. 02 (MNA) – Iranian documentary 'Morad' won the Best Director Award at the Vesuvius International Film Festival in Italy.

Directed and produced by Ruhollah Fakhro, 'Morad' has won the Best Director Award of the 4th edition of the Vesuvius International Italian Film Festival in Italy. 

The documentary competed with four works from Canada, the US, and Italy at the festival.

The Iranian documentary is the love story of “Morid and Morad”, a life that its reality is closely associated with a miracle.

A social documentary is about the boy who takes care of his mother with deficiency and he faces many things through his life that seems to be a miracle.

