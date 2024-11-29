Over 400 terrorists wiped out in Aleppo, Idlib

The Syrian army, backed by Russia’s Aerospace Forces, wiped out over 400 militants from the Jabhat al-Nusra group who attacked the positions of government troops in the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib, Ignasyuk announced.

"Illegal armed units linked to the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization started to attack government-controlled areas in the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib at 7:50 a.m. on November 27. The Syrian army, backed by Russia’s Aerospace Forces, is engaged in heavy fighting. Terrorist units suffered major troop and equipment losses in the past 24 hours. At least 400 militants were eliminated," he specified, TASS reported.

According to the Russian military, Jabhat al-Nusra’s units carried out 13 shelling attacks on the Syrian army’s positions in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the past day, with 12 attacks reported in the Idlib province and another one in the Aleppo Province.

Ignasyuk added that 3,819 people had crossed into Syria from Lebanon in the previous 24 hours.

Besides, the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties carried out two humanitarian operations in the province of Daraa, "distributing 900 food kits weighing a total of over nine metric tons."

