Latest field developments in Syria

Media sources on Thursday night reported that the Syrian army launched attacks against terrorist positions in Aleppo.

Arab sources, quoting the Syrian army, reported that the army carried out a concentrated attack against the positions of terrorist groups in the western outskirts of Aleppo.

Reports suggest that a weapons warehouse of the Syrian army has come under the control of the Tahrir al-Sham terrorists. Field sources also reported that the Syrian army and its supporters retreated from the city of Khan al-Asal, 3 kilometers from the city of Aleppo.

Earlier on Thursday, the Syrian army announced in a statement that the army forces in the outskirts of Aleppo and Idlib provinces were confronting the attacks of Al-Nusra terrorists.

Syrian media announced on Wednesday that Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists launched a heavy attack on the positions of the Syrian army in the suburbs of Aleppo, Hama, and Idlib.

