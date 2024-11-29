EU members duty bound to execute arrest warrant for Netanyahu

All EU member states are under an obligation to execute arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC), EU Spokesperson Peter Stano was quoted by Anadolu news agency as saying.

The EU is strongly committed to international criminal justice and the fight against impunity, he added.

The ICC’s mandate is to prosecute the most serious crimes under international law, he further pointed out.

The ICC has recently issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant over war crimes against Palestinians in Gaza.

The death toll from Israel's war on Gaza, which started on October 7, 2023, has increased to 43,764, leaving the Palestinian territory in ruins amid relentless Israeli attacks.

Fatalities in the Gaza Strip are believed to be far higher, with thousands of people still trapped under the rubble.

