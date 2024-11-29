US media releases new alleged details on Iran nuclear program

Iran informed the International Atomic Energy Agency about plans to install more centrifuges to enrich uranium in response to an IAEA resolution that criticized Tehran for allegedly insufficient cooperation with the organization, Reuters claimed, citing an IAEA report.

According to the alleged report, enrichment wouldn’t exceed 60% purity, a level that is set by the nuclear industry development plan.

The Agency also claimed that Tehran informed the IAEA that eight recently added cascades of IR-6 machines would enrich uranium to up to 5% purity.

On November 21, the IAEA Board of Governors in a 19-3 vote adopted a West-backed resolution accusing Iran of allegedly insufficient cooperation with the organization. Twelve board members abstained. According to the resolution, the IAEA should prepare a detailed report on Iran's nuclear program by spring 2025. Iran responded by announcing its intention to bring online a significant number of new centrifuges for uranium enrichment.

