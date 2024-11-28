  1. Politics
Nov 28, 2024, 5:43 PM

Iran FM reacts to west-backed terrorist attacks in Syria

Iran FM reacts to west-backed terrorist attacks in Syria

TEHRAN, Nov. 28 (MNA) – Referring to the reactivation of Takfiri terrorist groups in Syria, the Iranian foreign minister considered it to be an American-Zionist plan to disturb the stability and security of the region.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a telephone conversation with his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Rashid Bouhabib, discussing the latest situation in Lebanon after the establishment of the ceasefire.

In this conversation, Araghchi considered the ceasefire agreement as the result of the indescribable resistance of the Lebanese nation and people and the efforts and political tact of  Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and the government of this country.

The Iranian top diplomat also emphasized the firm position of the Islamic Republic of Iran in supporting the Lebanese government, nation, army, and Resistance.

Referring to recent developments in Syria and the reactivation of Takfiri terrorist groups, he considered these events to be an American-Zionist plan to disturb the stability and security of the region after the failures of the Zionist regime against the resistance.

The Lebanese Foreign Minister also presented a report on the latest situation in Lebanon after the establishment of the ceasefire and appreciated the expression of solidarity and constant support of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Lebanon.

MNA/Spox.

News ID 225015
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Report

    Latest News