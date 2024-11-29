Iranian forces chased away US troops on high seas

"Without personnel and equipment, we approached the core of the Great Satan at the depth of the oceans and drove them away and cheered the name of Iran with authority," Irani said during Friday prayers in Tehran.

He also noted that the popular Islamic Republic of Iran Army has an effective presence worldwide relying on its high knowledge and capabilities.

Meanwhile, he referred to Operation Morvarid (Pearl) in November 1980, which resulted in a decisive victory for the Iranian Navy during the Iraqi-imposed war.

The operation, he added, permanently maintained Iran's authority in the Persian Gulf.

November 27 marks the Iranian Navy Day in remembrance of the bravery of the Iranian naval forces in the face of former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

In another address to mark the day in Mashhad on Friday, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, deputy chief of the Iranian Army for coordination, stressed Iran's capabilities to build its required naval equipment.

"We currently have the capability to build destroyers, missile-armed ships, and submarines within the country, and all existing equipment, weapons, and smart munitions in this field are domestically produced," he said, adding, "All naval equipment is indigenous, and we are at the cutting edge of maritime technology."

Pointing to the Navy's efforts to maintain security in international waters, he said that the Navy forces have ensured the security of maritime exchanges and have protected over 6,000 ships from pirates.

In recent years, Iran’s Navy has achieved self-sufficiency in manufacturing surface and sub-surface vessels. It has also increased its presence in international waters to protect naval routes and provide security for merchant vessels and tankers.

The Iranian naval forces have also staged military drills with different countries to promote their combat readiness.

They have also been involved in joint efforts aimed at countering piracy and maritime terrorism, exchanging information in naval rescue and relief operations as well as sharing operational and tactical experience to enhance the security and stability of international maritime trade.

