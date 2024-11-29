Iran calls on EU to stop its selfish, irresponsible behavior

In a post on his X account on Friday, he wrote, “European Union's Deputy Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora was told that the European Union should stop its irresponsible behavior towards the existing challenges and the international issues.”

Gharibabadi published a report on his talk with the deputy secretary-general of the European Union External Action Service and wrote, “We had a frank discussion with Enrique Mora on a range of issues and also the prospects for nuclear negotiations and removal of anti-Iranian sanctions in light of the latest developments.”

Europe should not play a blame game of its own problems and mistakes, including in relation to the Ukrainian conflict, onto others, he added.

With the complicit behavior of its three major countries (France, Germany, and the UK) towards the Israeli genocidal war in Gaza, Europe now has no moral status and legal basis to advise others on human rights, Gharibabadi emphasized.

Europe has long been far from playing an influential role in the Iranian nuclear issue due to its lack of commitment and self-confidence. Europe needs to recover itself, Iran’s deputy foreign minister underlined.

Earlier on Friday, European Union's deputy foreign policy chief Enrique Mora had held talks with two senior Iranian diplomats on different issues.

According to the senior EU official, the talks were focused on the military cooperation between Iran and Russia, human rights, and regional tensions.

Finding a political solution to the nuclear issue was among other topics discussed between them.

