US convoy targeted in Iraqi capital of Baghdad

A logistics convoy belonging to the US army was targeted in the city of Yusufiya in Baghdad province, Al-Forat News reported.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Recently, several roadside bombs have been exploded in the path of US logistics convoys in the Dhi Qar and Anbar provinces of Iraq.

Meanwhile, in recent months, convoys carrying logistics equipment for US troops stationed at various military bases in Iraq have been repeatedly targeted by roadside bombs.

Many Iraqi groups consider the US forces present in the country as occupiers and emphasize the immediate withdrawal of these forces from their territory.

MP/5391832