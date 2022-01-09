Three US logistics convoys targeted again in Iraq

Media sources reported an attack on a US military logistics convoy in Samawah city in Al Muthanna province.

According to the reports, another convoy has been also targeted between the Iraqi provinces of Dhi Qar and Al Muthanna.

Saberin News also reported an IED attack on a US logistics convoy in Yusufiya city in the Baghdad province.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks so far.

The news come as several roadside bombs exploded in the path of the US military logistics convoys in Al-Diwaniyah and Al-Anbar provinces.

Meanwhile, in recent months, convoys carrying logistics equipment for US troops stationed at various military bases in Iraq have been repeatedly targeted by roadside bombs.

Many Iraqi groups consider the US forces present in the country as occupiers and emphasize the immediate withdrawal of these forces from their territory.

