The US occupation forces brought in 40 trucks laden with logistic materials to their illegitimate bases in Hasaka coming from Iraq, SANA reported.

Local sources in al-Ya’rubiyah countryside told SANA reporter that 40 trucks for the US occupation, loaded with generators, refrigerators, and a number of tanks entered the Syrian territory via the illegitimate al-Walid crossing border and headed for its bases in Rmelan, northeast of Hasaka.

