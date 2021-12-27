US military convoy targeted in Iraq's Basra

Iraqi security media group reported that the convoy carrying military equipment US troops was targeted by a sideroad bomb in Al Diwaniyah-Basra highway on its way to Kuwait.

According to the report, the explosion has caused damages to one of the military vehicles.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for attacks on the US military logistics convoys.

Over the past few weeks, a large number of military convoys belonging to the American troops have entered Iraq through cooperation with Iraqi companies through various border crossings.

Meanwhile, in recent months, convoys carrying logistics equipment for US troops stationed at various military bases in Iraq have been repeatedly targeted by roadside bombs.

Many Iraqi groups consider the US forces present in the country as occupiers and emphasize the immediate withdrawal of these forces from their territory.

