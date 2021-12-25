UNGA adopts China-drafted resolution on arms control

The resolution titled "Promoting International Cooperation on Peaceful Uses in the Context of International Security" was adopted at the plenary meeting of the 76th session of the UNGA, according to the CGTN TV website.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian Friday stressed that the resolution holds high the banner of a community with a shared future for mankind and advocates universal security and common development.

The resolution calls for safeguarding the legitimate rights of all countries to peaceful use of science and technology, Zhao said.

"It also urges relevant countries to remove excessive restrictions and discriminatory export controls imposed on the peaceful use of science and technology by developing countries," he added.

According to the spokesperson, the resolution also requests the UN Secretary-General to submit a report to the 77th Session of the UNGA next year for further discussion by member states.

As for China's follow-up measures on the resolution, Zhao said China, the initiator of the resolution stands ready to work with all parties to advance the follow-up process of the UNGA and ensure the full and effective implementation of the resolution.

It was the first time in 30 years that China has proposed measures on international arms control and disarmament issues in the UN.

