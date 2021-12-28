Tehran not afraid of hostile moves by any country: envoy

The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to London wrote on his Instagram account that Tehran does not welcome being hostile to any country with which it has diplomatic relations.

Mohsen Baharavand made the remarks in reaction to the baseless remarks of the Britain Minister of State for Security and Borders Damian Hinds against Tehran.

Hinds has accused Russia, China, and Iran of launching disinformation campaigns. He claimed that China, Russia, and Iran are among the “hostile nations” and cited the cyber security concerns they pose to the United Kingdom.

Mutual respect and mutual interests are among the principles of Iran's foreign policy, Baharvand said, adding, "At the same time, we will not be afraid of hostile moves of any country."

"We will stand by our principles when it comes to providing security and protecting the national interests of our country", he stressed.

According to him, Tehran adopts reciprocity which is also one of the established principles of diplomatic relations.

