Armenia seeks to open consulate general in Iran

In his reaction to the news that Iranian government has agreed with opening consulate general in Armenian city of “Kapan”, Armenian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan state that preliminary measures have been taken to open the consulate general of Armenia in Iran based on the principle of reciprocity.

Iran’s Presidential Office reported that Iranian government agreed with the Foreign Ministry's proposal to open a consulate general in Armenian city of “Kapan”.

In a tweet on Wed., Iranian Embassy to Yerevan announced, “Iranian Embassy to Armenia is proud to announce that government of Islamic Republic of Iran, in a meeting on Wednesday, December 29, has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to establish consulate general of Islamic Republic of Iran in the Armenian city of Kapan.”

MA/FNA14001008000869