Russian, US envoys hold meeting in Vienna on JCPOA

Mikhail Ulyanov Russia’s representative in the Vienna talks announced that he met and held talks with the US Special Representative for Iran and that pragmatic and constructive cooperation is underway between the two sides.

In a tweet on Fri., Russia’s Permanent Representative to Vienna-based International Organizations wrote, “Met with the #US Special Envoy for #Iran Mr. Robert Malley yesterday evening.”

“The pragmatic cooperation between our delegations in the course of the #ViennaTalks is very important. It seems to be productive,” he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Ulyanov announced that the negotiation process was positive.

“We have made progresses in Vienna talks and we hope that this trend will continue in the coming days,” he added.

Also, the Director-General of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi also tweeted on Wednesday that Iran and IAEA agreed to install surveillance cameras at TESA Complex in Karaj.

This is very important for verification under the nuclear deal, and work will continue to address other important safeguards issues, Grossi wrote.

