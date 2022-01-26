  1. Politics
Jan 26, 2022, 9:51 AM

Ulyanov:

Russians more optimistic than Westerners in Vienna talks

TEHRAN, Jan. 26 (MNA) – Referring to the meeting of the US and P4+1 to assess the current state of Vienna talks, a Russian senior diplomat said that as always Russians were more optimistic while Western delegations were more skeptical.

"The JCPOA participants (without Iran) and the US met this evening to assess the current state of affairs at the Vienna talks", Russia’s permanent representative to Vienna-based International Organizations wrote in a late Tuesday tweet.

"As always Russians were more optimistic while Western colleagues were more skeptical. The eternal dispute - if the glass is half full or half-empty?", Mikhail Ulyanov added.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, the head of the Iran delegation in Vienna talks Ali Bagheri Kani held a bilateral talk with the Deputy EU Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora in the Austrian capital of Vienna on Tuesday.

The expert-level meetings also started between JCPOA parties on Tuesday morning.

The eighth round of talks on the removal of anti-Iranian sanctions began in Austria capital of Vienna on December 27. The talks are reported to have entered drafting a possible agreement on the removal of anti-Iran sanctions and its verification by Iran.

Marzieh Rahmani
