Ulyanov welcomes recent remarks by AEOI chief as positive

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov wrote in a tweet on Sunday that "The Head of Atomic Energy Organisation of #Iran M.Eslami announced that Tehran will not exceed 60% uranium enrichment."

Ulyanov further described the message by the AEOI's chief as "a positive message on the eve of the 8th round of the #ViennaTalks which will start tomorrow."

Eslami revealed in an interview with Russian news agency Sputnik that Tehran does not intend to exceed 60 percent uranium enrichment, even if the negotiations in Vienna fail and the United States does not lift its sanctions.

He stressed that Tehran's nuclear program aims to support the country's industrial production needs, as well as the needs of Iranian consumers for certain goods.

KI/5384723