Iran's chief negotiator leaves for Vienna

Earlier on Monday, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said in a tweet, "Negotiations seem to be at the final stage which requires determination and energetic efforts from all participants to get to the destination point, i.e. full restoration of #JCPOA, including #sanctions lifting."

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Monday pointed to the resumption of talks between Iran and the P4+1 group of countries including the UK, France, Russia, China, and Germany, saying, "In this round of talks, the Islamic Republic of Iran expects that all delegations including the United States would return to Vienna talks with clear-cut instructions in line with living to its commitments under JCPOA and also removal of all anti-Iranian sanctions."

Late in November last year, the participants in the talks aimed to revive JCPOA with world powers resumed the Vienna talks for the first time under Iran’s new president Ebrahim Raeisi. Since then, Iran has repeatedly emphasized that it seeks a “good agreement” in the Austrian capital.

The talks were launched last April over US President Joe Biden’s pledge to rejoin the JCPOA and rescind Trump’s “failed maximum pressure” campaign. Over a year into his presidency, Biden has failed to re-enter the 2015 deal. Instead, he has kept Trump’s sanctions in place while adding new ones as well.

