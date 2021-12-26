US convoys come under attack in south-central Iraq

An Iraqi security source announced that a US military logistics convoy was targeted by a roadside bomb in Babylon-Al Diwaniyah road.

Meanwhile, Sabereen News reported that two logistics convoys of the US military in Iraq were targeted.

According to Sabereen News, the first convoy was targeted on Al Diwaniyah-Al Hillah road and the second convoy was targeted in Al-Diwaniyah province.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for attacks on the US military logistics convoys.

Over the past few weeks, a large number of military convoys belonging to the American troops have entered Iraq through cooperation with Iraqi companies through various border crossings.

Meanwhile, in recent months, convoys carrying logistics equipment for US troops stationed at various military bases in Iraq have been repeatedly targeted by roadside bombs.

Many Iraqi groups consider the US forces present in the country as occupiers and emphasize the immediate withdrawal of these forces from their territory.

