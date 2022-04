Iranian delegation meets Barzani, KRG officials in Erbil  

Iranian delegation arrived in Iraq’s Erbil on Sunday and met with the Leader of the Iraqi Kurdistan Democratic Party Massoud Barzani, Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and Nechirvan Barzani, Head of Iraqi Kurdistan Region.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on regional issues and latest developments in Iraq and Kurdistan Region.

In addition, visiting Iranian delegations and Iraqi Kurdistan Region officials emphasized on strengthening and developing bilateral ties in all fields.

