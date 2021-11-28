Iranian Kharazmi, Iraqi Halabja universities sign MoU

Azizollah Habibi, president of Kharazmi university held a virtual meeting with the head of Iraqi Kurdistan's Halabja University and signed an agreement. Also, the managers of the international affairs of the two universities were among the attendees of the meeting.

Habibi said that the Iranian university is willing to expand cooperation with all universities in the region.

Dr. Mahabad Kamil Abdullahو president of Halabja University expressed hope that implementing the agreement could open new ways for both universities.

After signing the agreement, Iranian and Iraqi universities experts and managers held an online meeting to discuss various issues including exchanging students programs, developing cooperation, holding joint scientific symposiums, conferences and international workshops.

