Iraqi Kurdistan extradites 10 inmates to Iran

Nasser Atabati, the chief justice of West Azerbaijan in northwest Iran said on Tuesday that the 10 Iranian inmates were extradited by the Kurdish authorities in the Iraqi Kurdistan region in line with a previously signed agreement on the transfer of convicts between the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Government of Iraq.

Atabati added that extradition took place after a meeting between the Iranian Piranshahr County's Prosecutor and the Consul General of Iran in Iraq and the representative of the Iranian Minister of Justice and officials of the Iraqi Kurdistan region, as many as 10 convicts were extradited to Iran and were haded over to Naqada Prison in the West Azarbaijan Province after observing legal procedures and conducting medical tests.

The Iranian judicial official said that the convicts, who were arrested and tried for drug-related crimes in Iraq, will spend the rest of their sentences in Naqada prison.

