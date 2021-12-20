Gen. Soleimani was great asset for entire world: Raeisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi on Monday made the remarks in a meeting with the family of Lt. Gen. Qssem Soleimanito to commemorate the second anniversary of the martyrdom of the Iranian top general.

The President said that Gen. Soleimani played a key role in saving Iraq and Syria and the other countries in the region from the danger of Takfiri terrorism.

He also praised the role of Holy Shrine Defenders in Syria as well as other Resistance groups in both Iraq and Syria for their key role in preserving both countries, saying that Martyr Soleimani created a school of thought in the Islamic world as well as other communities.

Raeisi said that perhaps lots of Muslims still do not know how valuable the holy shrines and sacred religious places in Iraq and Syria were for Iran, urging for remembering and commemorating the Holy Shrine Defenders who were inspired by Martyr Soleimani.

The president pointed out that had it not been for Martyr Soleimani, the region and the entire world could have been in danger now.

